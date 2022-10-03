Athens man arrested after 5-year-old found with cigarette burns

An Athens man is accused of leaving cigarette burns on a 5-year-old child, records show.
Bobby Lee Moss, 23, was arrested Sept. 30 on one count of aggravated child abuse. Court documents state the child was in Moss' care when he caused two cigarette burns on the child's inner left arm.
The incident happened on or about Aug. 5, according to the complaint.
Moss remains in the Limestone County Detention Center without bond due to a probation violation charge filed in addition to the child abuse charge.