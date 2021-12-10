Athens man allegedly fired weapon outside victim's home, then broke in

An Athens man was arrested Wednesday after a report that he fired a weapon outside a victim's home then forced his way into the residence, Limestone County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Joseph Lucas Harris, 24, faces a single charge of first-degree burglary for the alleged incident. LCSO said deputies responded to a report of an armed burglary Wednesday in the 14000 block of Section Line Road.
"It was reported that the victim heard a gunshot from outside their residence," said LCSO Public Information Officer Michelle Williamson. "A short time later, a black male unlawfully entered the victim's home armed with a pistol in his right hand."
The homeowner confronted Harris, "who appeared to be extremely intoxicated," police said. After Harris left, the homeowner called 911.
Williamson said deputies later found Harris with a .22-caliber pistol in his waistband, and Lt. Jay Stinnett found probable cause during the initial investigation to arrest him.
Harris is currently being held in the Limestone County Detention Center without bond.