Athens-Limestone Recycling Center to close after losing business lease

After more than 40 years of providing recycling services to Limestone County residents, the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center is having to close its doors.
The nonprofit who handles the center, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, announced the decision Tuesday.
KALB Executive Director Leigh Patterson said the decision was a difficult one, but one that they had to make after finding out last week that the building lease would be ending. ALRC operates on Lucas Ferry Road in a building owned by Custom Polymers Inc., a global recycling company specializing in thermoplastics.
Custom Polymers has not operated at that location for some time, but ALRC used the facility to process plastics, electronics, glass, cardboard and other items for thousands of county residents who otherwise would have no access.
Services had to be limited or temporarily paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The center will resume accepting plastic and glass Wednesday, and Patterson said ALRC will continue to accept recycling during usual operating hours until an official closing date is determined.
It’s possible a new location will be made available before the center closes, but Patterson didn’t know if or when that might happen. She said the center “is an important part of our thriving community,” adding the center and KALB are thankful for the support they’ve gotten over the years from Limestone County residents, the Athens City Council and the Limestone County Commission.
The decision to close the ALRC does not affect residents within the Athens city limits, who have curbside recycling through the City of Athens, or residents in Huntsville-annexed or Madison-annexed Limestone County, who have access through Recycling Alliance of North Alabama in Madison County.
For those who live in rural Limestone County, the closure would mean adding recyclables to the trash or transporting them to a facility in a different county that will accept them.
Anyone with questions about the closure or recycling in the county is encouraged to contact KALB at 256-233-8000 or KALBcares@gmail.com.