Athens-Limestone Recycling Center is shutting down

A 40-year-old recycling center is closing its doors. The Athens-Limestone Recycling Center announced on Tuesday they will be ending their services in the near future.
Those who live within Athens city limits will still have the city's curbside recycling program. But the thousands of residents who live out in the county will be left without a recycling option.
"Well, unfortunately we received news, actually last week, that the lease on the building where Athens-Limestone Recycling Center is located has been terminated," says Leigh Patterson, the executive director for Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful.
A 40 year operation is coming to an end. The Athens-Limestone Recycling Center, located off of Lucas Ferry Rd, has 120 days to vacate the building.
"All of the county residents and the city of Athens-Limestone county residents, this has been their avenue for recycling, other than the City of Athens curbside," explains Patterson.
However, Athens curbside recycling only operates within city limits, not out in the county.
"They don't have curbside at this time, and unfortunately our center was the way that they were able to recycle," says Patterson.
Her nonprofit, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, manages the recycling program.
"Being a nonprofit, it's an expensive venture, and we're just not able to afford another building at this time," she says.
Patterson says they are not looking for a new building at this time, but instead focusing on the task at hand which is moving out of their old one.
"We have to focus on processing the materials that we have coming in right now and over the next few weeks, and then move forward with clearing out that building," says Patterson.
The Athens-Limestone Recycling Center does not have an official close date yet, but expects to release more details by the end of this week.