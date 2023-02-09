Athens, Limestone County proclaim Sunday as 'Quez Watkins and Reed Blankenship Day'

An already historic game will be even more special for Limestone County, as a former Athens Golden Eagle and a former West Limestone Warrior take the field together as Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII.
To celebrate the occasion, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly signed a join resolution proclaiming Sunday as "Quez Watkins and Reed Blankenship Day" in the city and county.
The proclamation states in part that "both athletes have garnered a sense of community pride and hometown spirit among our citizens."
Watkins, an Athens High grad, was drafted to the Eagles in 2020 and plays as a wide receiver. Blankenship, who graduated from West Limestone, joined the pro team this season as a safety.
On Sunday, they'll take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. As they do, their fans back home will be gathered at homes and watch parties across Limestone County, ready to cheer them on.