Athens High School students to return to campus Monday following 'two reports of a gas smell'

Athens High School students are to return to campus Monday following two days of virtual learning after reports of a gas smell.
PREVIOUS: Athens High School goes virtual Thursday after possible gas leak
Athens City Schools officials say HVAC contractors and the City of Athens Gas Department have worked diligently to perform thorough safety checks, remedy any issues and ensure the safe return to campus on Monday, August 29.
"Please be assured that the safety and well-being of our students and employees is always our highest priority, school officials said. "We look forward to seeing our students tomorrow!"
If you have any questions, please contact Willie Moore, AHS Executive Principal, at (256) 233-6613 or willie.moore@acs-k12.org.