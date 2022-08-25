 Skip to main content
Athens High School goes virtual Thursday after possible gas leak

  • Updated
Athens High School Virtual Learning Message Gas Leak

Athens High School displays this message first when visting their website to tell parents and students classes will be virtual Thursday, August 25.

Athens High School students will learn virtually Thursday after a possible gas leak at their school.

The school made the announcement on its website to inform students and parents.

School leaders say the smell of gas has been reported twice in the building recently.

Out of an abundance of caution, the gas was shut off to the building and a contractor will be brought in to work with the gas department Thursday to fix the problem.

Classes are scheduled to be back in-person on Friday. eLearning applies only to Athens High School students Thursday. The rest of the district is in-person.

If you have any questions, contact Athens High School Executive Principal Willie Moore at willie.moore@acs-k12.org or 256-233-6613.

