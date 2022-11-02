Athens, Florence, Huntsville announce leaf pickup schedules

Residents will soon be able to start clearing those leaf piles from their yards.
The city of Athens plans to begin its annual leaf pickup route Nov. 7, but there is no set schedule this year. The city said its Sanitation Department plans to start on one side of the city and work to the other side as staffing allows.
Athens residents are reminded not to place leaves in the street or block drainage inlets. Piles of leaves with limbs or debris mixed in will not be picked up.
In Florence, leaf pickup includes three to four runs through each residential location on its route. The route is set to begin on or about Nov. 8 and conclude by April 1.
Locations included on the Florence route can be found here.
In Huntsville, yard waste must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of pickup. Residents can click here to search their address and determine their day of pickup.
The city of Huntsville reminds residents that debris piles are not to be placed in the road, in the gutter, on top of storm drains, on sidewalks or next to utility lines/poles/boxes. Leaves, grass and edge or shrubbery clippings must be placed in cans or bags no larger than 32 gallons and weighing no more than 50 pounds once filled.