Athens, Florence announce leaf pickup schedules

Residents will soon be able to start clearing those leaf piles from their yards.
The city of Athens plans to begin its annual leaf pickup route Nov. 7, but there is no set schedule this year. The city said its Sanitation Department plans to start on one side of the city and work to the other side as staffing allows.
Athens residents are reminded not to place leaves in the street or block drainage inlets. Piles of leaves with limbs or debris mixed in will not be picked up.
In Florence, leaf pickup includes three to four runs through each residential location on its route. The route is set to begin on or about Nov. 8 and conclude by April 1.
Locations included on the Florence route can be found here.