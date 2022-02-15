Athens Fire and Rescue responding to train car fire

12:35 p.m. UPDATE: The McClellan Street railroad crossing remains closed to general traffic.
Fire Department hoses are across the road and a crane is on the way.
Those who live in the immediate area will be allowed to reach their homes prior to the crane’s arrival.
Athens Fire and Rescue put out a fire in three train cars carrying old railroad ties.
Authorities remain on the scene as the ties continue to smolder and could reignite.
The crane will remove the ties and allow firefighters better access to the smoldering ties.
From earlier:
Athens Fire and Rescue has responded to a train car fire near the McClellan Street intersection.
Athens Police report the McClellan Street railroad crossing will be closed to allow a crane access to the area of a train car fire. It is unknown at this time how long the crossing will need to be closed.
The train car contains old railroad ties, according to a news release from the city of Athens.
The call came in about 10:07 a.m.