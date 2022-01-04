You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Athens expects power restoration to all customers today

  • Updated
  • 0
Power outage

UPDATE: The city of Athens reports about 500 customers are still without power, down from 3,500 earlier Tuesday.

All power should be restored today.

Repairs at the substation should be completed in the next couple of hours for the main transformer. Once it is energized and inspected, plans are to put it back into service Wednesday morning if there are no issues.

From earlier:

The Limestone Council on Aging is offering rides to a senior center for residents 60 and older who are without electricity.

As of Tuesday morning, about 700 Athens Utilities customers remain without power, which has been out for more than 24 hours for some.

The centers are open until 2:30 p.m. Call 256-233-6412 for a ride.

Crews continue their work on the Greenbrier Substation that was damaged during recent weather.

The city of Athens said:

Electric Dept. Manager Blair Davis said, "We're having to bring these customers back on a little at a time because the temporary fixes are not as stable when it comes to meeting the heat demands in this weather. Bringing everyone online at the same time would make the system unstable."

Work continues to complete repairs on the transformer damaged by an apparent lightning strike.

From Electric Dept. Manager Blair Davis: ”We've picked up all but a section of County Line Road between Hardiman and Huntsville-Browns Ferry roads due to loading issues. We'll continue to add customers back online as we're able to manage the load.”

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

