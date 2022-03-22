Athens elementary student left at Nashville Zoo for hours on Monday

A visit to the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere took an alarming turn for a North Alabama child Monday.
According to the Nashville zoo, a student from HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School lost his group and alerted a nearby worker.
The marketing and public relations director of the Nashville Zoo, Jim Bartoo, said children commonly get displaced from groups, especially on busier days. Although, Bartoo said, a child is usually reunited with their group relatively quickly.
That wasn't the case Monday. The group that the child traveled with left the zoo and returned to Athens, leaving the child displaced until later that afternoon, when his parents picked him up.
"The child came to a staff member who worked in one of our restaurants and indicated that he might have been left," said Bartoo.
When a situation like that takes place, the zoo starts its "Lost Child Protocol."
"The first thing that we'll do is we'll send out a radio call to the whole staff indicating that we have a lost child, usually through a code that we send, and at that point, all staff are supposed to be going out and looking for the group or the individual ... that may be on the other end of that," said Bartoo.
Bartoo said the child was safely reunited with his parents after staying with park security.
It's unknown if the school helped in any way to get that child back home or when the school realized the child was missing from the group.
WAAY 31 reached out to Athens City Schools and HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School to learn more details on what unraveled and how this happened. As of Tuesday, they have not responded.