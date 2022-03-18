Athens educator found guilty in education fraud scheme

A federal jury in Montgomery convicted Athens City Schools administrator Rick Carter guilty for his role in a scheme to defraud the Alabama State Department of Education.
Carter was found guilty Friday on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft.
During the course of the scheme, federal prosecutors said the total potential loss was approximately $10 million.
Carter faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment as well as substantial monetary penalties and restitution.
During Carter’s four-week trial, the jury heard evidence that he and his co-defendants obtained student identities to use in their scheme from various private schools located across the state—particularly private schools in the Black Belt region of Alabama. The defendants offered the private schools computers, direct payments, and access to online curriculum to persuade them to share their students’ academic records and personal identifying information with the public school districts.
Multiple private school parents and former students testified that during the school years that the scheme occurred, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018, they had little to no connection with the public-school districts in which they were supposedly enrolled. The parents continued to pay private school tuition and the students continued to attend the brick-and-mortar private schools each day, receiving instruction from teachers at those private schools.
There was also testimony provided about a meeting with the ALSDE in March of 2016 where the state notified Athens City School officials that private school students were being erroneously listed as public-school enrollees and directed the Athens School officials to correct the problem. However, evidence presented at trial showed that instead of following that guidance, Carter and his co-conspirators took steps to conceal and continue their scheme. For example, they created fake report cards, manufactured false addresses for the students of the private schools who lived outside of Alabama, and submitted falsified course completion reports to the state department of education. When shown the fake report cards and completion reports during the trial, the parents and former students testified that they had never seen them before and did not know any of the teachers listed on them.
“Integrity and trust are character traits common to teachers and administrators across Alabama,” stated Alabama State Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Eric G. Mackey. “As much as this case saddens educators everywhere, the State Department of Education is proud to have worked with the U.S Attorney’s Office, U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General (OIG), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Alabama Attorney General’s Office to bring this fraud to light."
Co-defendants William L. Holladay, III who once served as Athens City Schools Superintendent, Gregory Earl Corkren, David Webb Tutt, and Thomas Michael Sisk, a former Limestone County Superintendent, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the government. Sisk testified for the prosecution at Carter's trial.
Carter's sentencing date has not yet been set.