Athens defense attorney indicted on witness tampering, obstruction charges

John Michael Totten

An Athens defense attorney pleaded not guilty this week to witness tampering and obstruction of governmental operations, records show. 

John Michael Totten was indicted Dec. 1 by a Limestone County grand jury. The indictment alleges Totten prevented someone from appearing at a judicial proceeding in Limestone County District Court on June 16. 

The document further alleges Totten attempted to convince a woman to "testify falsely or unlawfully withhold testimony or absent herself" ahead of a court proceeding. 

Totten is out on $1,000 bond. Records show he entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday and has demanded a jury trial in the case.