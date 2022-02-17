UPDATE: Theft suspect located after search in Decatur

UPDATE: About 1:05 p.m. Thursday, the Decatur Police Department reported that Kayla House had been located.
From earlier:
A woman with two active felony warrants involving a theft is wanted by Decatur Police.
Investigators want the public's help in locating 34-year-old Kayla Alexsandria House.
She is wanted for first degree theft and third degree possession of a forged instrument.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Michael Ferguson at mferguson@decatur-al.gov or 256-341-4669.