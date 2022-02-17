 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Theft suspect located after search in Decatur

  • Updated
  • 0
Kayla Alexsandria House

Kayla Alexsandria House

UPDATE: About 1:05 p.m. Thursday, the Decatur Police Department reported that Kayla House had been located.

From earlier:

A woman with two active felony warrants involving a theft is wanted by Decatur Police.

Investigators want the public's help in locating 34-year-old Kayla Alexsandria House.

She is wanted for first degree theft and third degree possession of a forged instrument.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Michael Ferguson at mferguson@decatur-al.gov or 256-341-4669.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

