Police identify victim in fatal Ardmore crash

Ardmore Fire and Rescue as well as Tennessee State Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Main Street about 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The crash happened near the Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home.
The Ardmore Police Department identified the victim as Carol Lewis, 71. Police suspect she had a medical crisis that caused her to lose control of her vehicle and cross over into incoming traffic.
A woman and child in a vehicle Lewis hit received minor injuries.
Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
State Troopers worked traffic control for the accident scene which was on the Lincoln County side of Ardmore.
Troopers cleared the scene before 9:30 a.m. Monday.