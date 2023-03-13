 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Police identify victim in fatal Ardmore crash

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

Ardmore Fire and Rescue as well as Tennessee State Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Main Street about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The crash happened near the Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home.

The Ardmore Police Department identified the victim as Carol Lewis, 71. Police suspect she had a medical crisis that caused her to lose control of her vehicle and cross over into incoming traffic.

A woman and child in a vehicle Lewis hit received minor injuries.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

State Troopers worked traffic control for the accident scene which was on the Lincoln County side of Ardmore.

Troopers cleared the scene before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

