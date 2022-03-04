New defense attorney appointed for Limestone County teenager accused of mass murder

A Limestone County teenager charged with capital murder for the murders of five family members now has a new defense attorney.
Court records show defense attorney Shay Golden was appointed Friday as Mason Sisk's co-counsel.
Golden replaces Lucas Beaty, who asked to withdraw due to Sisk's concerns about Beaty's political campaign for District attorney.
Sisk, who remains in custody, is set for trial Sept. 12.
Sisk is charged with murdering his father, stepmother and three siblings in Elkmont in 2019.