Limestone County sheriff: Athens man gets upset about dog, beats up truck

An Athens man upset about a dog beat up an old truck, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said it responded to the 12,000 block of New Cut Road May 15 on a report of $5,000 damages to a 1968 Chevrolet truck.
Lt. Jay Stinnett said Michael Glen Green did the damage because he was “disgruntled over this missing unconfined dog that had returned to his home.”
Green was arrested on a domestic violence-criminal mischief charge May 15, and then again on May 16 for criminal mischief related to the truck damage, the sheriff’s office said.
He still was in the Limestone County Detention Center Thursday afternoon.
Bond was set at $5,000.