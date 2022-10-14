Judge moves up court date in Mason Sisk’s mass murder retrial

Accused teen mass murderer Mason Sisk is headed back to court.
In a new court document, a Limestone County judge orders that a motion hearing in Sisk’s murder retrial that was scheduled for Dec. 2 now be held at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
The motions set for consideration involve suppressing statements and evidence from Sisk’s upcoming retrial.
Sisk is accused of murdering his 38-year-old father, John Wayne Sisk; 35-year-old stepmother, Mary Sisk; 6-year-old brother, Kane; 5-year-old sister Aurora, also known as "Rorrie"; and 6-month-old brother, Colson in their Elkmont home in September 2019.
Each had been shot once in the head except for the infant, who was shot twice. Mary Sisk, Rorrie and Colson were dead; John Sisk and Kane were transported to a Birmingham hospital, where they later died.
Sisk went on trial last month. A mistrial was declared due to a victim's cell phone that had been in FBI custody for about three years but wasn't unlocked until after the trial was underway.
Sisk’s retrial is set to begin Feb. 13, 2023. It has not yet been revealed if the change in motion hearing date will impact that date, too.
