Educator's fraud and conspiracy trial enters third week

The federal criminal trial for an Athens school administrator will enter its third week Monday in Montgomery.
Prosecutors will be bringing more witnesses to the stand in Rick Carter's fraud and conspiracy trial.
Carter was one of six people indicted last year on charges of fraudulently enrolling private school students as full-time students in Athens and Limestone County.
Former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk previously pleaded guilty and testified against Carter last week.
Former Athens Superintendent Trey Holladay also previously pleaded guilty and could be called to the stand before prosecutors rest their case.
Both Sisk and Holladay are awaiting sentencing.