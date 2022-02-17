 Skip to main content
Decatur police: Woman suspected in theft of life insurance check captured

  • Updated
  • 0
Kayla House

Kayla House

The Decatur Police Department has charged a woman suspected of stealing a life insurance check valued at more than $2,500.

Kayla Alexsandria House was arrested Thursday after being found by the Priceville Police Department. She was charged with theft of property and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Decatur police said the crime was reported Dec. 29 and warrants were issued for House on Jan. 28.

House was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility. Bond was set at $6,000.

