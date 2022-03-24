 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Closing arguments begin in Lawrence County capital murder trial over toddler's death

  • Updated
  • 0
Evan Woodrow Berryman

A Lawrence County jury heard closing arguments in the trial of a man charged with capital murder for a toddler's death.

The closing arguments started at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Evan Berryman's trial.

Berryman testified in his own defense at this trial.

The Town Creek man is accused of the beating death of Ian Calhoun.

The child died of blunt force trauma in 2014.

Berryman was one of two people arrested for Calhoun's death in 2016.

The child's mother, Chelsea Fike, is also charged with murder but her trial has not yet been set.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

