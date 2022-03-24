Closing arguments begin in Lawrence County capital murder trial over toddler's death

A Lawrence County jury heard closing arguments in the trial of a man charged with capital murder for a toddler's death.
The closing arguments started at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Evan Berryman's trial.
Berryman testified in his own defense at this trial.
The Town Creek man is accused of the beating death of Ian Calhoun.
The child died of blunt force trauma in 2014.
Berryman was one of two people arrested for Calhoun's death in 2016.
The child's mother, Chelsea Fike, is also charged with murder but her trial has not yet been set.