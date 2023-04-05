Capital murder charge dismissed, reduced charges filed in Decatur robbery

An accused robber charged with an accomplice's death while fleeing from police has had his charges reduced.
Court records show the capital murder charge against Ismael Tariq Smith was dismissed and he is now being charged with felony murder and robbery.
The 21-year-old Huntsville man is now eligible for bond and jail records show his bond is set at $290,000.
Court records show Smith and his accomplice robbed a man of an AK-47 that was brought by the victim to trade for a PlayStation 5 on March 27.
That robbery victim called police and gave a description of the suspect's car which led to the chase at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour at times.
The chase ended when Smith's car crashed into Flint Creek, where Smith was taken into custody.
The body of 18-year-old Michael Tremaine Forde-Clark was recovered from the water five days later.
Court records show Smith is scheduled for a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 18.