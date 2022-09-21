 Skip to main content
3 arrested after search of Decatur residence reveals pot, cocaine

Randy Griffin, Quentin Wilkerson, Sierra Cowley

From left: Randy Griffin, Quentin Wilkerson and Sierra Cowley

Three Decatur residents are charged with drug-related crimes after a search by Decatur Police investigators and SWAT operators.

The search happened Tuesday at a home in the 1500 block of Wadsworth Street SE in Decatur. Police say investigators located 42-year-old Randy Griffin, 38-year-old Quentin Wilkerson and 22-year-old Sierra Cowley inside. 

They also found marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, police said. 

Griffin is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,600.

Wilkerson is charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. Bond was set at $600.

Cowley is charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $300.

All were booked into the Morgan County Jail. Police say additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

