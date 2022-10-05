Athens community rallies behind 7-year-old as he begins chemotherapy treatment

Cancer. It's a word no parent ever wants to hear.
One family in Limestone County is now facing that hurdle, but they have the support of the whole community backing them.
Karson Collier is 7 years old. On Wednesday, he started his first day of chemotherapy.
"To know Karson is to know he is a fighter," said Jarrett Collier, Karson's father.
His first day walking into the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Huntsville Hospital, Karson looked fearless. He was smiling.
"Everything is good so far," said Collier. "We just need to get the treatment started and get him back to being the Karson we all know and love."
Just over a month ago, Karson was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that forms in the soft tissue of skeletal muscles or hollow organs.
"He was taking a shower one night, and we kind of saw that one of his testicles was larger than the other, so we went to the doctor and got an ultrasound done," said Collier.
The doctor referred the family to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. His tumor was removed, but a harsh reality followed.
"I was shocked, his mother was shocked, I cried — I was very emotional," said Collier.
Instead of sharing with Karson their fear or worry, the family just refers to his cancer as sickness and says the medicine is going to get him stronger and better.
"His favorite thing to say right now is 'when I'm healthy,' so we're just praying for good health," said Collier.
On Wednesday, Karson started chemotherapy. His supporters in the Athens community became an army of yellow and gold. Those are the colors of childhood cancer awareness.
"He is like a bubbly 7-year-old who loves football, basketball and baseball and Lebron James," said Jamesa Fletcher, a worker at the Boys and Girls Club.
Karson's father is the director of the Athens Boys and Girls Club. His second family is now supporting Karson as the family embarks on their toughest journey yet.
"This is where Karson comes everyday, and we just wanna support him through the journey," said Fletcher.
The Collier family is asking for prayers as Karson continues treatment. Collier said Karson will be back on the field and on the court in no time.
To help the family with costs, please send money using CashApp to $KarsonStrong2022.