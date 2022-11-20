Athens community is anticipating opening of Buc-ees

After nearly a year of construction, the first Buc-ees in North Alabama is set to open on Monday.
Local officials in Athens and Limestone County are thrilled with the arrival of the chain travel stop, best known for their many gas pumps, varied food options and merchandise.
"This right here is is a great win for the city of Athens and Limestone County," said Collin Daily, chairman of the Limestone County Commission. "It is not just for Limestone County and Athens as it is also a win for the state."
According to Buc-ees officials, the location will have 120 gas pumps and will be almost 54,000 square feet. It compares in size to a football field.
The more than average gas pumps on the property will help Limestone County in future projects, due to the state's gas tax.
"One of the big things here is they are going to serve gas," said Daily. "That will be a major plus for the infrastructure needs of Athens and Limestone County."
Buc-ees also helped bring more job opportunities into the area, as they have hired 250 employees.
"A lot of people will come to this area for jobs," said Daily. "I know there is a sign saying that they are starting at $17-$22 an hour, which is a great starter position."
The location will open Monday at 6 a.m. and there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.