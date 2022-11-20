Athens community anticipates opening of Buc-ee's

After nearly a year of construction, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is set to open Monday.
Officials in Athens and Limestone County are thrilled with the arrival of the chain travel stop, best known for its many gas pumps, varied food options and array of merchandise.
"This right here is a great win for the city of Athens and Limestone County," said Collin Daly, chairman of the Limestone County Commission. "It is not just for Limestone County and Athens, as it is also a win for the state."
According to Buc-ee's officials, the location will have 120 gas pumps and will be almost 54,000 square feet, making it almost as large as a football field.
The more-than-average number of gas pumps on the property will help Limestone County in future projects due to the state's gas tax.
"One of the big things here is they are going to serve gas," said Daly. "That will be a major plus for the infrastructure needs of Athens and Limestone County."
Buc-ee's also helped bring more job opportunities into the area, as they have hired 250 employees.
"A lot of people will come to this area for jobs," said Daly. "I know there is a sign saying that they are starting at $17-$22 an hour, which is a great starter position."
The location will open Monday at 6 a.m., and there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.