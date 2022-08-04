Athens clarifies policy on city vehicle use after residents voice concerns over possible violations

It's been two months since Athens residents first brought their concerns about the city's vehicle use policy to WAAY 31. Those concerns were in part prompted by a recent trip in which the mayor drove a city vehicle across state lines to see a baseball game with family.
It was during that trip that a woman crossed into Mayor Ronnie Marks' lane of travel, causing a wreck that injured the woman and damaged the city vehicle.
Residents questioned whether it was an ethics violation for Marks to be driving the city vehicle when it wasn't for business purposes. Marks said at the time that it wasn't a violation of city policy, and it seemed other city officials agreed.
Now, council members have unanimously voted to amend city policy to make it clear that an Athens mayor can use their city-provided vehicle for business or personal use.
That approval extended to other changes to the policy, such as adding strip clubs to the list of places that city employees cannot take a city vehicle but allowing police officers to take city vehicles to off-duty workplaces like security guard jobs.
The amended policy also no longer requires mileage or travel logs, and council members voted to delete a section about driver's licenses. Athens will no longer accommodate any worker with a suspended license for up to 90 days.
A spokesperson said the city's goal was to improve the policy and remove redundant sections.