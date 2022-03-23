Athens City Schools responds to student being left at Nashville Zoo; student's parent speaks out

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.4 feet on 04/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Athens City Schools responds to student being left at Nashville Zoo; student's parent speaks out

  • Updated
  • 0
Athens City Schools

Athens City Schools
Sailor Davis

Sailor Davis

The superintendent of Athens City Schools says they are reviewing field trip procedures after a student from HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School was left at the Nashville Zoo on Monday.

According to the child's mom, the school group that the child traveled with to the zoo returned without the child Monday afternoon. He was picked up by his parents later that day.

Athens City Schools confirmed the student was left behind in a statement Wednesday. 

Superintendent Beth Patton said in the statement, "We are so glad that the student was safe and knew what procedures to follow, and we appreciate the protocols in place at the zoo for instances such as this. As you can imagine, we are all devastated that this occurred. We are currently reviewing this matter and our field trip procedures.”

Jessica Robinson, the parent of that child, told WAAY 31 exclusively that the school group had already returned to Athens before they realized her son was missing.

The Nashville Zoo alerted the school that Sailor Davis had been left behind, Robinson said. She and her husband were forced to drive from Huntsville to Nashville, Tennessee, to get their 9-year-old son.

Despite social media claims online, Robinson said she and her husband were never at the zoo during the field trip and had to leave their infant's doctor appointment in Alabama to pick up Sailor.

Robinson said her son was at the jungle gym when he lost his group. He went to look for them, but they were already gone.

The family said they're willing to speak on the incident to make other parents aware. Robinson said it's good to make sure your child's school has field trip guidelines in place so accidents like this don't happen.

The family is now working with an attorney.

WAAY 31 is staying on top of this story as it develops. Find our previous coverage here.

Athens City Schools' full statement is below:

Athens City Schools can confirm that an elementary school student was left at the Nashville Zoo while on a field trip on Monday, March 21. A parent of the student involved has asked us not to comment any more than necessary, and we want to honor that request. The student was safe with a Nashville Zoo employee until picked up by his parents, and school officials communicated regularly with the parents and zoo personnel until arrival back to Alabama.

According to Superintendent Beth Patton, “We are so glad that the student was safe and knew what procedures to follow, and we appreciate the protocols in place at the zoo for instances such as this. As you can imagine, we are all devastated that this occurred. We are currently reviewing this matter and our field trip procedures.”

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

