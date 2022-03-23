Athens City Schools responds to student being left at Nashville Zoo; student's parent speaks out

The superintendent of Athens City Schools says they are reviewing field trip procedures after a student from HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School was left at the Nashville Zoo on Monday.
According to the child's mom, the school group that the child traveled with to the zoo returned without the child Monday afternoon. He was picked up by his parents later that day.
Athens City Schools confirmed the student was left behind in a statement Wednesday.
Superintendent Beth Patton said in the statement, "We are so glad that the student was safe and knew what procedures to follow, and we appreciate the protocols in place at the zoo for instances such as this. As you can imagine, we are all devastated that this occurred. We are currently reviewing this matter and our field trip procedures.”
Jessica Robinson, the parent of that child, told WAAY 31 exclusively that the school group had already returned to Athens before they realized her son was missing.
The Nashville Zoo alerted the school that Sailor Davis had been left behind, Robinson said. She and her husband were forced to drive from Huntsville to Nashville, Tennessee, to get their 9-year-old son.
Despite social media claims online, Robinson said she and her husband were never at the zoo during the field trip and had to leave their infant's doctor appointment in Alabama to pick up Sailor.
Robinson said her son was at the jungle gym when he lost his group. He went to look for them, but they were already gone.
The family said they're willing to speak on the incident to make other parents aware. Robinson said it's good to make sure your child's school has field trip guidelines in place so accidents like this don't happen.
The family is now working with an attorney.
Athens City Schools' full statement is below:
Athens City Schools can confirm that an elementary school student was left at the Nashville Zoo while on a field trip on Monday, March 21. A parent of the student involved has asked us not to comment any more than necessary, and we want to honor that request. The student was safe with a Nashville Zoo employee until picked up by his parents, and school officials communicated regularly with the parents and zoo personnel until arrival back to Alabama.
