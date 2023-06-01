Athens City Schools announces 2 new principals

Two Athens City schools have received new principals.
Here is the full news release from Tuesday:
Athens City Schools Board of Education was pleased to appoint two new school leaders at the May 25, 2023 board meeting.
Mr. Jake Herrera will serve as Principal of Athens Intermediate School. Herrera has been in education for 11 years, serving most recently as Athens Middle School Assistant Principal. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Athens State University and a Master of Arts in Instructional Leadership from the University of West Alabama.
According to Mr. Herrera, “I am so excited and humbled to accept this position. AIS is filled with an amazing faculty and I can’t wait to work alongside them!”
Mr. Jared Paschall will serve as Principal of Athens Middle School. Paschall brings 13 years in education to the position, serving most recently as Assistant Principal at Sparkman Middle School in Madison County. Paschall earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of South Florida and a Master of Arts in Instructional Leadership from Samford University.
“I am excited to help lead an amazing school and be a part of this great school system!” said Paschall.
According to ACS Superintendent Beth Patton, “We look forward to these two principals starting their new roles this summer. They were selected by a team of representatives from the school and district who were charged to find leaders that embody both our expectations for academic excellence and our vision of empowering all students for lifelong success. We’re so excited for the energy and enthusiasm they bring to our OneAthens team!”