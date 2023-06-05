Athens City Council votes no to repealing medical marijuana dispensary ordinance

The Athens City Council has decided not to repeal an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.
The council passed the ordinance in November of 2022 with a vote of 4-0, with one abstaining. However, Monday, the vote to repeal that ordinance failed, with two yays, two nays, and one member abstaining. With no majority, the ordinance remains in place.
President of the Council Harold Wales voted in November to allow dispensaries but voted to repeal that same ordinance. In an impassioned speech after the vote, he explained why he changed his mind. He said he is worried about the system being abused and hurting the city and fears medical marijuana users will take their prescription and sell it on the street. He also brought up a push for recreational use in Florida and other states with medical cannabis and that this is simply a gateway to acceptance for a drug he feels should never be recreational.
Several community members got up to speak, those for the repeal arguing the medical community doesn't back the use of medical marijuana and that this will be another epidemic like the nation has seen with opioids. While those against the repeal say the system created by the Alabama Medical cannabis commission will not be easily abused due to its strict regulations and requirements.
Andrew McCartney, an Athens resident, said there is a threat of abuse with any substance.
"There could be in anything that we pass," McCartney said. "We had these scars and these processes when we passed alcohol, and you look at what it's been able to do for the city in general."
McCartney said the revenue from the business could significantly improve the city and says he has seen the benefits of the medical drug in people with cancer, Parkinson's, and who suffer from seizures.
Wayne Reynolds, who serves on the Alabama State Board of Education and is a citizen of Athens, said allowing these dispensaries is a failure by city officials to get the facts.
"It's my responsibility to know the fact - I can't blame somebody else for not telling me, and I cast many votes that affect every child statewide as the Vice President of the State Board of Education, and I think that this council and the Mayor and the attorney failed to do all of their due diligence," Reynolds said.
Even with the repeal failing, there is still no guarantee Athens will even have a dispensary.