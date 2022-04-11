Athens City Council Member Frank Travis dies after battle with cancer

Athens City Council Member Frank Travis died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement released by the city. The statement follows:
In September, District 3 Councilman Frank Travis recorded a video for students where he told them about his love of Athens and that, “I love the people of Athens. I want to help. I want to serve.”
This morning (April 11), Athens lost one of her biggest fans. Travis died after a battle with cancer.
“I’m a people person,” Travis said for the video. “I enjoy meeting other people and to learn, to help constituents with a problem. I enjoy working with the Mayor, his staff and other City Council members.”
Travis was appointed in July 2016 after long-serving Councilman Jimmy Gill died on an Easter Sunday from his battle with cancer. Travis faced no opposition in the 2016 election and was sworn in that November. In a News-Courier article about becoming the District 3 councilmember, Travis said, “My father told me he didn’t have much to give me but his good name. He said I should give the same good name to my own children, and that is what I have tried to do.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the community is heartbroken.
“Frank was a dedicated councilman, a true friend and a person who had a servant’s heart,” Marks said. “He gave his time, talents and love to Athens. We pray for his wife Sharon, his family and friends and our entire community as we struggle with this loss.”
For the video, Travis said among his favorite projects he oversaw as a councilman was the relocation of the new Jimmy Gill Park, TBAKI locating in his district and providing jobs and landing Buc-ee’s for Athens.
In order to truly serve as a councilmember, Travis said, you need to “be a person who cares. You need to have a heart for the community and everything else will fall into place.”
Travis volunteered with many organizations. He was a member of the City of Athens Relay for Life Team and served as a Celebrity Waiter and host for an annual fundraising event where local celebrities serve patrons at Applebee’s to earn tips for the American Cancer Society.
“He was always eager to participate, and you would see him laughing and hugging those who came to support him as their Celebrity Waiter,” said City of Athens Grant Coordinator/Communications Specialist Holly Hollman, who serves as the team’s captain. “We were devastated to hear he had cancer, but he faced it with the best attitude. Our team will continue the fight for him and so many others.”
Travis also served as a deacon, financial secretary and Sunday school teacher at James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He directed the bicentennial-themed Poke Sallet Follies productions in honor of Athens and Limestone County turning 200 years old. During his years of volunteering, he also served as a member of the Library Foundation Board and the Storytelling Board, the Executive Boards for the Foundation on Aging, the Limestone County NAACP, the Top of Alabama Regional Council on Governments and the Community Action Partnership in Huntsville. He was an actor for several cemetery tours hosted by Tourism, and he was a member of the Round Island Creek Association Choir.
“On behalf of Limestone County, I want to offer our condolences to Athens on the loss of a great steward, a great man,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly. “Frank was an asset to Athens and Limestone County. He was involved in so much that benefited our community.”
Travis was a graduate of Central High School in Paris, Tenn., where he was a member of the drama club, and he attended Fisk University. He served 29 years at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant, but his love of the arts powered many of his local endeavors.
He locally directed “To Kill A Mockingbird” and the musical “Crowns,” collaborated with author Charlotte Fulton on the musical production “Arise and Build” about the history of Trinity School, and was nominated for a Wings Award for his role of Hoke in "Driving Miss Daisy" and for Homer Smith in "Lilies of the Field.” He didn’t win, but the third time was the charm. He won for Abraham in "Beautiful Dreamer.”
Travis encouraged creativity among the city’s youth. As a member of the local NAACP branch, Travis assisted youth in the ACT-SO program. This achievement program is designed to recruit, stimulate, and encourage high academic and cultural achievement among African-American high school students. Travis assisted several ACT-SO youths in performing and competing locally and nationally.
Marks said Travis left Athens a legacy that exemplifies the city’s motto of Classic. Southern. Character.
“He served our city with love, humor and kindness,” Marks said.
People’s Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Marks and Council President Chris Seibert said the process for filling the District 3 position will be discussed at a later time.
At the end of the video, Travis offered advice to youth interested in serving the city, most of which would apply to anyone. Here are the words he left us:
Being part of Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission is a great opportunity.
Taking on something you can be involved in like Laverne Gilbert who tackles trash and litter. Something as simple as beautifying your town is a wonderful way to give back.
Showing respect, cooperation and love for your city and humanity.
“The world your children are going to inherit depends on your actions,” Travis said. “So, get involved.”
