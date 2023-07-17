Athens City Council appoints interim police chief

The Athens City Council has appointed an interim police chief.
Please see the city of Athens' news release below:
At its Monday Athens City Council meeting, the Council appointed Athens Police Capt. Anthony Pressnell as interim police chief.
Current Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson previously announced he is retiring Aug. 1 after 41 years with the department.
“I appreciate the leadership Chief Johnson has provided our department, and the experience I have acquired working with him will guide me in this new role,” Pressnell said. "Public safety and working with the public, local businesses and city leaders will remain top priorities for this department and for me.”
Pressnell thanked the City Council and Mayor Ronnie Marks for trusting him with the responsibility of serving as interim chief.
Pressnell has served with the Athens Police Department since Jan. 3, 1989. He currently serves as captain and supervises patrol. He has served as patrol captain since May 20, 2012.
“Capt. Pressnell knows our community well and has much experience to bring to the table to help us through this transition,” Marks said.
By state law, the police chief is a City Council appointment.
Marks said he will work with City Council through the hiring process and scheduling interviews for internal applicants, and if the Council chooses, external applicants.