 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Athens City Council appoints interim police chief

  • Updated
  • 0
Athens City Council appoints interim police chief

Police Capt. Anthony Pressnell

The Athens City Council has appointed an interim police chief.

Please see the city of Athens' news release below:

At its Monday Athens City Council meeting, the Council appointed Athens Police Capt. Anthony Pressnell as interim police chief.

Current Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson previously announced he is retiring Aug. 1 after 41 years with the department.

“I appreciate the leadership Chief Johnson has provided our department, and the experience I have acquired working with him will guide me in this new role,” Pressnell said. "Public safety and working with the public, local businesses and city leaders will remain top priorities for this department and for me.”

Pressnell thanked the City Council and Mayor Ronnie Marks for trusting him with the responsibility of serving as interim chief.

Pressnell has served with the Athens Police Department since Jan. 3, 1989. He currently serves as captain and supervises patrol. He has served as patrol captain since May 20, 2012.

“Capt. Pressnell knows our community well and has much experience to bring to the table to help us through this transition,” Marks said.

By state law, the police chief is a City Council appointment.

Marks said he will work with City Council through the hiring process and scheduling interviews for internal applicants, and if the Council chooses, external applicants.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you