Athens celebrates two hometown players playing in the Super Bowl

Hometown pride was in the air Sunday in Athens, as people sat down and watched two hometown players competing in the Super Bowl.
Wide receiver Quez Watkins, who went to Athens High School, and safety Reid Blankenship, who went to West Limestone High School, were playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.
"We have two guys, the exact same age, the same draft class, that are in the Super Bowl as rookies, " said Jarred Miller, owner of Limestone Legends Billiards. "This is huge for our community."
Miller's billiards hall hosted one of two watch parties in Athens, to cheer on familiar faces.
Miller said he grew up with Reid Blankenship's sister and her husband, making him feel even more proud of what Blankenship is doing for his hometown.
He decided to host the party and he was excited at what he felt would be a good night.
"Tonight, we're expecting a huge crowd," said Miller. "We've had lots of friends and family message us saying they're going to come in and support Reid and Quez."
To show the two players how much the community loves the two players, Miller had a plan set up.
"We're going to send videos and pictures from the watch party here," said Miller. "They're going to show Reid and Quez after the game, hopefully."