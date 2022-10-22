Athens business sees economic boost thanks to storytelling festival

The 16th annual Athens Storytelling Festival has wrapped up.
Some of the nation’s most highly acclaimed storytellers made their way to Athens for the event.
Waay31 caught up with a local business who is glad the festival is back.
Village Pizza is downtown Athens says normally this time of the year is a bit of a slow period for them.
But thanks the Athens storytelling festival, which was a five day event, business picked up in a big way.
The festival was held at Athens state this year. Just five blocks from its normal location in downtown Athens.
That didn't stop attendees from making their way to the square to support local businesses, like Village Pizza.
"With the storytelling festival being here it really picked up this last week a lot," said Meg Jackson, who has worked at Village Pizza for two and half years.
"We usually always have a little bit of a slow time after school starts back just because everybody’s getting used to going to school and get back in the routine," said Jackson.
With the storytelling festival taking place over the past five days, business has picked up, which means Village Pizza has had to increase their manpower.
"We’ve also had to have cashiers here more often to handle all the to go orders and help out with people that are eating outside to talk outside of self serve," said Jackson.
Which also means more money for those who rely on tips.
"Obviously, the servers, it gives us an opportunity to be able to make more money," she said.
Jackson says the more people come out to enjoy downtown Athens, the better.
"But it’s also really cool to see everybody hanging out in downtown Athens," she said.