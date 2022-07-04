 Skip to main content
At least 6 killed in mass shooting at 4th of July parade in Chicago suburb of Highland Park

  • Updated
Chicago parade shooting

The Highland Park Fourth of July parade in Illinois was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, striking at least 22 parade-goers and sending hundreds of people running for safety.

 WLS/ABC News

Six people were killed and about 24 others were seriously hurt in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, according to officials.

Highland Park police are still searching for the gunman, who they described as a white man between the ages of 18 and 20. It appears he fired from a roof, police said.

A rifle has been recovered, police said, adding that the suspect should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Police called it a "random act of violence."

This story will be updated.

