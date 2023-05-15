 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson
and central Madison Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 333 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northwest of Skyline, or 16 miles east of Moores Mill, moving
south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal,
Skyline, Gurley, Woodville, New Market, Pleasant Groves and Paint
Rock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

At least 3 people killed and 2 officers wounded in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
A video recorded by Facebook user Larry Jacquez shows the police response following the shooting in Farmington on May 15.

 Courtesy Larry Jacquez

Multiple people were shot and at least three killed in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect, who was killed on scene, police said. Two officers were shot and are being treated for their injuries in the hospital, but are in stable condition.

"The suspect's identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time," police said in the post.

There was no immediate information on where the shooting occurred.

The Phoenix division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tweeted that it was "responding to a report of a mass shooting" in Farmington.

CNN has reached out to the city's mayor and the New Mexico governor for comment.

About 46,400 people live in Farmington, which is in northwestern New Mexico, just south of the Colorado state line. It is about 150 miles northwest of Albuquerque.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Sara Smart and Amy Simonson contributed to this reporting.