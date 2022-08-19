 Skip to main content
At least 3 injured in Collinsville wreck involving 18-wheeler, vehicle, home

  • Updated
Collinsville wreck

First responders are on the scene of a wreck in Collinsville on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

 By Alex Torres-Perez

A wreck in Collinsville on Friday has left at least three people injured.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Alabama 176 and DeKalb County Road 83, across from Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

An 18-wheeler appears to have crashed into a vehicle and a home. Those at the scene reported a baby and pregnant woman were among the injured.

WAAY 31 has a team on the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

