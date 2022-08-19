At least 3 injured in Collinsville wreck involving 18-wheeler, vehicle, home

A wreck in Collinsville on Friday has left at least three people injured.
The wreck happened near the intersection of Alabama 176 and DeKalb County Road 83, across from Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
An 18-wheeler appears to have crashed into a vehicle and a home. Those at the scene reported a baby and pregnant woman were among the injured.
WAAY 31 has a team on the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.
There is an 18 wheeler hidden in the trees. It looks like it crashed into a home. @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/0OoY173DL4— Alex Torres-Perez (@alexWAAY31) August 20, 2022
1 car totaled in the front yard of a home across the street of Mt Vernon Baptist Church in Collinsville. EMS is currently treating patients in the yard. At least 2 people that I see being taken to the hospital. Another in a neck brace. @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/rUVr8usMJX— Alex Torres-Perez (@alexWAAY31) August 20, 2022