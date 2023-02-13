 Skip to main content
At least 1 reported dead after shots fired at Michigan State, prompting shelter-in-place orders

  • Updated
  • 0
At least 1 reported dead after shots fired at Michigan State University, prompting shelter-in-place orders amid search for suspect, campus police say

Students at Michigan State University were told to shelter in place amid a search for a suspect immediately after shots were fired on campus on February 13, campus police said. The Michigan State University entrance sign is seen here in August of 2018.

 Education Images/Universal Images Group Editorial/Getty Images/FILE

At least one person has died after shots were fired at Michigan State University, a university spokesperson told the Detroit News, after campus police earlier reported multiple injuries with a suspect at large.

"The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond," MSU police tweeted.

Police said they are searching for one suspect, described as a short male wearing a mask.

Victims are being taken to E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, police said. They did not provide information on how many were injured or what their conditions were at this time.

All classes, athletics and campus-related activities at MSU are canceled for 48 hours, MSU police said as officers in tactical gear swarmed the university. "Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow," they said.

Police reported shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus around 8:30 p.m. ET, telling the campus community in a tweet to "Please secure-in-place immediately."

About an hour later, campus police reported "There is another reported shooting at IM East."

"It appears there is only one suspect at this time," MSU police said.

IM East is a campus fitness center about a mile away from Berkey Hall, where police first reported shots were fired.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is being briefed on the shooting at the university.

"I've been briefed on the shooting at Michigan state University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let's wrap our arms around the Spartan Community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more," the governor tweeted.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Detroit also tweeted that it's "responding to an Active Shooter" at the university.

Special agents from the FBI are also responding to assist, a spokesperson from the bureau's Detroit office tells CNN.

Around 10:10 p.m., police tweeted that Berkey Hall and other several campus buildings were cleared, including Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall and the MSU Union.

MSU student Nithya Charles told CNN she was sheltering in place within a lounge area at Campbell Hall — the campus' student union — on the north side of campus.

"We're not learning very much so much," Charles told CNN's Erin Burnett, explaining that she's sheltering with about 30 other people. She said she did not hear any gunshots herself, but said some of her co-workers heard shots.

"Everyone is obviously kind of stressed, but seems to be calm now," Charles said.

