At 200 years old, Huntsville Fire & Rescue is still growing and focusing on the community it serves

Huntsville Fire & Rescue is celebrating a major milestone as it tackles a major expansion.
Dec. 10 marks the department’s 200th year of service, as the original department formed in 1822.
Now, they are adding 19 new firefighter positions, 22 new firetrucks and starting work on a brand-new station in the western part of the city.
“We have to plan ahead. We are looking as far ahead as we can,” Chief Howard McFarland said.
McFarland has served on the department for 39 years. He said he's reminded every day of the challenges they have faced in keeping up with a booming city.
“We are building a new station out west that will be called Station 20, and we are putting more staff as we try to keep up,” McFarland said.
The department looks a lot different now than it did 200 years ago, from engines pulled by mules to brand-new, high-tech engines and other technology that makes the job more manageable.
“We needed these trucks. It’s probably the largest order in the state of Alabama, ever. We can’t wait to get them all here. They’re being manufactured right now,” McFarland said.
Looking ahead to the next decades, McFarland said the fire department is focused on keeping up with their commitment to service.
“We have protected the city well for 200 years, and you can see a lot of old buildings that are still here and are a testament to that,” he said.