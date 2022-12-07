Astronaut visits U.S. Space and Rocket Center on 50th anniversary of Apollo 17

Fifty years ago, American astronauts embarked on what was then the last journey to the moon. It was the Apollo 17 mission.
Three astronauts blasted off into space on top of a Saturn V Rocket designed in Huntsville.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center hosted Dr. Harrison Schmitt, one of the astronauts who walked on the moon in 1972.
The Intuitive Planetarium held a special program to share more about Schmitt's steps on the moon.
50 years later and Schmitt still recalls it all.
"Well the main thing that surprised me about walking on the moon was being there," said Schmitt.
Today, there are only four men who have walked on the moon who are still living.
"It's like being in a very deep mountain valley, brilliant sun illuminating the walls of the alley and then a silhouette against a blacker than black sky," said Schmitt.
He has a razor sharp memory of what surrounded him, astronaut Gene Cernan and astronaut Ronald Evans.
Schmitt was the only "astronaut-scientist" sent to the moon, and as a geologist, he helped choose the rocks to bring back.
His trailblazing work continues to provide scientists with more information.
"The samples that were sent back by the Apollo missions continues to be the gift that keeps giving," said Schmitt. "Integrate that new technology into the Artemis program, you have another generation beginning to do the same kind of thing with Artemis."
Right now, Artemis I is taking the next giant leap. It's testing the technologies and procedures, while gathering new information. Eventually, it all will help get people back to the moon, but that's not all NASA wants to do.
"The Artemis program's initial scientific program is to land at the south pole of the moon, that's a very different environment than anything Apollo experienced," said Schmitt.
Schmitt said technology has made a challenging vision closer to becoming a reality. Part of that is thanks to Huntsville.
"Huntsville has done just a remarkable job over the ages of developing these very large boosters," said Schmitt.
In just a few days the Artemis I Orion spacecraft will land in the Pacific coast.
The U.S. Space and Rocket Center and the Rocket City Trash Panda's will host a free Artemis 1 splashdown watch party at Toyota Field.
It’s taking place Sunday, December 11 at 10:30 in the morning.