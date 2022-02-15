Astro Restoration Project breathes new life into piece of space history housed in Huntsville

On Tuesday, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center reunited pieces of the Astro Payload.
In the 1990s, it flew ultraviolet telescopes to space and supported the discovery of cosmos. Now, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center is home to this large piece of space history.
"What we're looking at behind us is the Astro's scientific payload that flew on two space shuttle missions," said Scott Vangen, leader of the Astro Restoration Project.
Those space missions, known as Astro-1 and Astro-2, both took place in the 1990s. Vangen said the shuttle was used as a space laboratory, like an observatory.
The shuttle orbited Earth every 90 minutes, capturing different elements in space.
"Three ultraviolet telescopes on that large structure behind me are pointing at particular stars, planets, galaxies, different objects of interest," said Vangen.
Once the missions wrapped, the telescopes onboard the shuttle returned to their original developer.
"The good news is, of course, the telescopes were preserved," said Vangen.
Nearly 30 years later, it's now restored. Many of original pieces came from right here in Huntsville. Vangen said Teledyne Brown helped with the construction, while the Marshall Space Flight Center served as primary responsible mission management.
Students from NASA's HUNCH Program created hardware to restore the Astro Payload.
"We had to decide what type of setup we had to make for the parts and how to machine them," said Jaidon Jamison, a junior in the NASA HUNCH Program.
It's a project that students in the HUNCH Program can now see in completion.
"I feel a sense of accomplishment and pride to be able to contribute to something of this nature," said Jamison.
One of the three telescopes is now mounted back onto the cruciform. The two other telescopes will be placed in the fall.
The Astro Payload's final destination won't be at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, as it's set to eventually be placed at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
However, visitors can see the Astro Payload at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center for the next two to three years.
The Astro Restoration Project is a team of current and former NASA employees and contractors. The goal is to educate future generations on space.