Assaulted inmate's family says they only got a response after WAAY 31 started asking questions

The family of an inmate who was attacked August 7 inside Limestone Correctional Facility was forced to get creative to find out his condition after they said Alabama Department of Corrections refused to tell them any information about the severity of injuries.
The inmate, who's name we are not using due to fears of more targeted violence, is serving a 123 month sentence for a non-violent crime in the general population area of the prison.
The parents said they knew something was wrong when their son stopped calling for two weeks, and they were forced to seek out answers on their own after ADOC did not provide any details as to his condition. Working through family friends, they found out their son had life-threatening injuries that required a trip to a trauma center. They said he has a skull fracture, collapsed lung, and can’t see out of one of his eyes. Currently, the inmate is back inside Limestone Correctional in the medical unit.
“All of this time his mom and I and siblings, we have all been grieving because we did not know. The contact that I have had said that these were all very severe injuries, and this is from someone very deep in the medical community. I was just grieving about it because I knew that we have not been told any of this and now all of a sudden we are facing the possible burial of our son," the inmate's father told WAAY 31 Monday.
After learning about the attack, the family said ADOC would not return their calls, and so they called our newsroom. After WAAY 31 sent a request for information about the attack to ADOC headquarters last week, the family says the warden called them directly, 12 hours after our newsroom email was delivered to ADOC headquarters.
"I just do not know how to thank you enough for making this information available because I’m sure I’m not alone," the father said.
ADOC would only confirm through a brief email response that they are investigating the injuries as an apparent inmate-on-inmate attack. The attack is only a recent example of the trend of rising violence inside this facility. According to current employees, the stabbings and beatings occur often within Limestone and critical staffing shortages are only making things more dangerous for staff and the inmates. ADOC’s own statistical reports show dozens of reported incidents in the past several months alone.
"There has got to be a better way than just throwing people to fate and hoping they survive it and that's what they are operating on now," the father said.
