 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Saturday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.8 feet on 02/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Asbury Homeschool, STEM Field enthusiasts!

  • 0
Asbury Homeshool

On Friday, WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello met with Asbury School students. These middle schoolers showed such interest in the STEM field and particularly in weather!

They talked to Meteorologist Grace all about dew point humidity measurements, pressure systems, fronts, and atmospheric energy maps. These smart students put their knowledge to good use by helping Grace with a future forecast, as well!

After they forecasted, the students got the chance to present their new findings to the class!

Each middle schooler also got to see and learn all about the StormTracker 31 vehicle, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and they took home their own famous, red StormTracker backpack full of educational and relevant prizes and Storm Safety Guides.

Thank you for a great visit, Asbury!

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you