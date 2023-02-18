Asbury Homeschool, STEM Field enthusiasts!

On Friday, WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello met with Asbury School students. These middle schoolers showed such interest in the STEM field and particularly in weather!
They talked to Meteorologist Grace all about dew point humidity measurements, pressure systems, fronts, and atmospheric energy maps. These smart students put their knowledge to good use by helping Grace with a future forecast, as well!
After they forecasted, the students got the chance to present their new findings to the class!
Each middle schooler also got to see and learn all about the StormTracker 31 vehicle, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and they took home their own famous, red StormTracker backpack full of educational and relevant prizes and Storm Safety Guides.
Thank you for a great visit, Asbury!