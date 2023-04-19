As vote nears, talks continue on possible change to Madison's style of government

People in Madison on Wednesday had the opportunity to learn more about the differences in two types of local government ahead of next month's election.
Distinctions were provided between a mayor-council and a council-manager form of government.
Jason Grant, the director of advocacy with International City County Management Association, spoke with concerned residents over what this potential change could mean for Madison.
"Research shows that council-manager performs in many ways better than the mayor-council when it comes to there’s less corruption, there’s better bond ratings, are better efficiencies ...," said Grant.
Allen Sullivan is in favor of transitioning to a council-manager type of government.
He says bringing in a city manager helps makes city operations more efficient. He used the example of the city's population growth and how the Madison could see an additional 30% increase.
Of course, not everyone agrees.
A primary reason Bernadette Mayer sides with the current form of government is she wants to elect the person who runs city departments.
She also has some financial concerns.
"An additional level of cost with a city manager, and obviously some staff he’s going to need. The mayor is probably going to keep some of his staff, and I don’t see the mayor's salary going down substantially," said Mayer.
Regardless of what side you land on, the choice is up to voters.
"What’s great about this is they’re going to the people. The people can go to the polls they can vote and make a decision what’s in the best interest of the city of Madison and how do they want their government to operate," said Grant.
Election day is May 9. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.