As the heat wave continues more people are ending up in the ER

The extreme heat is taking a toll as more people are suffering from heat related illness.
But there are are things you can do to make sure you don’t end up an emergency rooms because of the heat. Doctors say the big key is to limit the amount of time you are outdoors and to stay hydrated.
"With the hot weather people are getting very dehydrated it takes a lot of the heat out of the body but it depletes our water usually forces us to sweat a lot and the first sign of it is people get very lightheaded," Dr. Ryan McMorries said Wednesday.
“It adds up because the body has enough reserves for one or two days of hot weather but when you’re going into a couple of weeks of hot weather we have to really prepare ourselves," McMorries said. "We need to hydrate and plan on having shorter days outside with more breaks.”
Doctors can usually treat heat exhaustion with IV fluids and plenty of rest.