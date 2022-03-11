As prices skyrocket, will Alabama suspend its gas tax?

Four dollars a gallon for gasoline has some people calling for a suspension of Alabama’s gas tax, similar to a proposal in Georgia.
But could suspending Alabama’s gas tax give us the relief at the pump in the near future, and if so, what could we expect?
The executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, Sonny Brasfield, said putting a suspension on gas tax would be the last thing Alabama needs to do.
Brasfield said after the Rebuild Alabama Act, which was passed in 2019, Alabama's gas tax went up 10 cents to 28 cents per gallon. Even though gas prices have soared to record highs, Brasfield said we ought to be investing in the state.
"For us to take away the money we need to improve our transportation infrastructure, that would really be the opposite of what we ought to be doing right now," he said.
He also said suspending the tax would only set back the state, doing away with all of the progress that has been made when it comes to infrastructure, since every bit of the gas tax money goes to improving transportation infrastructure.
Brasfield said with gas rising the way that it is, it's important that families find ways to adjust and save money, whether that's cutting down on trips, combining trips or carpooling.
Brasfield believes a suspension of gas tax is highly unlikely.