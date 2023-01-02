As permit-less conceal carry becomes law, North Alabama has a mixed reaction

As of January 1st, Alabamians can now conceal carry a gun without having to get a permit.
Alabama joins 24 others states that have a similar law in place.
The new law has split some people up in North Alabama on differing sides of opinion.
Dewey Weaver, a gun store owner in Harvest, said he is happy the legislation is now law and said this has been long overdue.
"I like the fact that Alabama is a constitutional carry state now," said Weaver. "I just hope we have lots of other states follow suit because of that."
On the other side, Kimberly Ferguson, a mother of two, says she is worried what this law might do.
"[I have] outrage that our lives can [are] in danger," said Ferguson. "The politicians simply don't care."
She said she is disappointed politicians are not focused on their constituents' well-being.
"Whether they want to believe it or not, we are all in danger with guns," said Ferguson.
As part of the new law, Gov. Kay Ivey ordered the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to create a database. The database will help police determine if people should own weapons.
"The database provides situational awareness relative to the individuals that law enforcement encounter," said Corporal Reginal King, ALEA's public affairs coordinator. "[It is] to protect both the citizens, visitors and law enforcement as well."
With only 50% of the country having these laws in place, King said to be careful while traveling without a permit.
"If you carry and you travel outside of the state, it's a good idea to check with those states," said King. "[You want] to make sure that you remain in compliance with their laws."