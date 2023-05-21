"As many as we can get" Huntsville Police recruiting more officers to deal with city's growth

The Huntsville Police Department is looking to hire more officers to help deal with the city's growth.
"It's not a shortage. It's with the city grown we just have to fill those those spots," recruiter Kevin Becatti said.
New data from the U.S. Census shows Huntsville is the only city in Alabama with more than 200,000 people, and that number is only going up. The report showed that about 9 people moved to Huntsville every single day between July 2021 and July 2022.
"The city is growing tremendously. I mean, you just look around and it's everywhere is growing," Becatti said.
With that growth, comes the risk of more crime, which is why Huntsville Police are looking to hire more officers.
"We're hiring as many as we can, as many as we can get," Becatti explained.
However, they're looking at more than just the numbers.
"With the city being one of the best cities in the country, we need the best quality candidates we can get," Becatti pointed out.
To ensure that, there's a lot of steps you have to take.
Candidates must complete a PT exam, where you'll run a mile and a half, complete an agility course, and do push ups and sits ups. Candidates will also undergo a background check, fill out a supplement application, complete a polygraph and have a medical and psychological test.
Once all that is complete, selected applicants will head to the academy for 19 weeks. That's five more weeks than the state requirement to make sure future officers are trained and prepared.
After the academy, officers will undergo another 14 weeks of training with the Huntsville Police Department.
All to make sure they have the best of the best to serve and protect one of the best city's in the country.
"We want the good officers that are going to serve the community and protect them and do everything that that is asked of them," Becatti said.
A job Becatti says he wouldn't give up and encourages others to join.
"Just being able to help your neighbor help the community and do what is is asked. It's a good feeling," Becatti said.
If you're interested in become a police officer, you can apply here.
If you would like to learn more information before completing that application, there will be an open house June 6. It will be at the Huntsville Police Academy at 5365 Triana Blvd SW from 5 to 7 p.m.