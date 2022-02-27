As it celebrates 10th anniversary, former patient grateful for Madison Hospital

A decade of excellence is how Madison Hospital gears up to celebrate their 10 year anniversary!
"As Huntsville Hospital system is looking around and seeing where the population centers are and when they decided “hey we need to have one in Madison,” that was good strategic planning on their part," said Curtis Potts, a Madison resident.
Potts has lived in Madison for 13 years, before Madison Hospital was there.
Ten years ago when the hospital opened, Potts remembers his initial reaction knowing he’d finally have a hospital nearby.
"I thought it was great. We live just about 2 1/2 miles down the road on Balch here. So we find out a hospital is coming, we were very excited," said Potts.
Potts has had surgeries at both Huntsville Hospital and Madison Hospital. He says having a hospital close by comes with significant advantages.
"It’s a huge difference especially for recovery process. If you’re staying overnight and people visiting you. If you’re just doing a in-out surgery, you’re close to home," said Potts.
Potts also raved about the staff. He says they're very professional personable and caring.
Potts' wife and daughter have been cared for at Madison Hospital, too.
"They just went above and beyond to care for those two so it’s a great environment," he said.
Potts and his family also use the sports and wellness center on a regular basis. Enjoying everything the campus has to offer.
"The wellness center is awesome and having that connected to the hospital and of course toc is right behind here. So, it’s all good to have all these facilities here in Madison," he said.
To donate to Madison Hospital's ten-year drive to help expand resources at the hospital, click HERE.